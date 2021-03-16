Letter: Prioritizing free speech for teachers

The bill literally requires nothing more than a single piece of paper and an email to determine if teachers wish to have union dues deducted from their paychecks. The process could take literally just one or two minutes to complete for most teachers.

Yet opponents decry the legislation as an excessive paperwork burden for schools and unions. This is nonsense, but even if the proposed reauthorization process was more extensive, the value of free-speech rights far outweighs any associated “burden” caused by this compliance effort.

And those who doubt teachers are pressured to join unions and pay dues should note comments made by Sen. Jessica Garvin during debate. Garvin said she had “teachers in my district that have reached out and said that they felt discriminated against because they asked for a waiver to opt out.”

Providing one small safeguard to help such teachers is not unreasonable. Sadly, even though the bill passed in the Senate, 12 Republicans senators joined Democrats in opposition, which is a reminder that a Republican registration doesn’t always mean a lawmaker will vote like a conservative.