Letter: President Biden must do more on criminal justice reform

President Biden's executive order canceling contracts with private prison operators was a nice gesture. Given the perverse incentives behind for-profit mass incarceration, this was welcome news for the 14,000 people in applicable prisons.

But what about the two million-plus Americans who remain in jail? What about the hundreds of thousands serving multi-year sentences for nonviolent offenses? And what about former inmates still handicapped by the myriad harmful effects of serving time?

These millions of Americans – and their millions of loved ones – are anxiously awaiting Biden's next move. To fulfill his campaign promise to fundamentally reform the criminal justice system, Biden must do a lot more than cancel a few contracts.

The Biden administration must first address the impact of the coronavirus on prisons. A prison these days is even more dangerous than normal: One in five prisoners has contracted the virus. Nearly 2,000 have died.

Nonviolent offenders should be released broadly and all prisoners should receive the vaccine on the same timeline as everyone else. Taking these steps would establish the basic premise on which meaningful criminal justice reform rests: that people who are in jail are just as important as people who are free.