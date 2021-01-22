Letter: One Nation under God

We are one week closer to starting the 58th Legislature. After the last year we’ve experienced with the pandemic and political unrest around the nation, I find myself more anxious than ever to get to work on the many issues facing our state.

House and Senate staff have worked tirelessly under tense circumstances with increased security the past week. I’m proud of those who peacefully gathered at the state Capitol last week to share their concerns about the national election. But I’m also glad that no other protests were held this week at our state Capitol as House and Senate staff were working extremely long hours, even coming in to work on the holiday Monday, to ensure all bills were filed by the Thursday deadline. While the state Capitol is the people’s house and a beautiful tourist attraction, as are other state Capitols, it’s also a workplace for hundreds of dedicated government employees, who deserve respect and the right to do their jobs without fear.