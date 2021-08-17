Letter: Oklahoma GOP chairman too radical for any party

How can any Republican or Democrat pay any attention to the rantings of the Oklahoma Republican Party chairman?

He is too radical for any party except the far right.

John Bennett now claims that Democrats are to blame for the COVID-19 problem ("Oklahoma state GOP chair claims Democrats spread COVID-19 in social media post promoting freedom rally," Aug. 12).

I seem to remember a previous president who downplayed the problem and came up with ridiculous responses.

Russell Latham, Skiatook

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video: