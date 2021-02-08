Letter: New website shows where the money goes for Cherokee Nation’s pandemic response

The COVID-19 global pandemic has been hard on us all, but Cherokee Nation did not sit back while the pandemic threatened our health and our economy. With these efforts, the past year has been challenging, transformative, and finally, hopeful.

In March 2020, the U.S. federal government passed the CARES Act to help individuals, businesses, state and local governments, and tribes, including Cherokee Nation, respond to the pandemic emergency. Cherokee Nation has responsibly spent more than $410 million of our CARES Act funding through our Respond, Recover and Rebuild spending plan.

Cherokee Nation used our relief dollars on community needs like housing, food security and utility bill assistance. We helped tribal citizens meet basic needs like food, shelter, health care and clothing while the pandemic continues to pose a danger. We invested in protecting our workers from layoffs, helping Cherokee elders stay safe at home, and helping Cherokee students safely continue their educations through distance learning.