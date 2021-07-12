Letter: Native Indian people deserve reparations

Wayne Greene reads the June 18 Tulsa World editorial, "Addressing Alzheimer’s is a humanitarian and financial necessity"

Reparations

Before reparations can be given to Black Americans for past enslavement, every Native American tribal nation descendant from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans must be given reparations.

These reparations are for the stealing of their land, their capture and enslavement, their torture, the genocide and selective murders committed against them.

This letter comes from an Oklahoma-Land of the Red Man resident.

Gary E. Morgan, Skiatook

