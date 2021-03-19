Letter: National Day of Remembrance honors those we have lost

March 18, 2020, was the day COVID-19 forever changed the Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma. It was the day we lost the first Oklahoman – a Cherokee Nation citizen, Merle Dry – to this deadly pandemic. To mark this anniversary, Cherokee Nation recently hosted a National Day of Remembrance. This online vigil paid respect to Mr. Dry and the numerous other beloved Cherokee men and women we have lost to the virus in the past 12 months.

It has been a sad chapter in our history. We have lost hundreds of Cherokees to the pandemic, including more than 50 Cherokee first-language speaking elders. The casualties were our family, our friends, our coworkers and our fellow Cherokees. They were our culture keepers, our oral historians and our language propagators to the next generation.

The loss of so many will forever remind me of how precious and how fragile life is. They must live on now in our memories, stories and hearts. We owe it to them and to ourselves to never forget their legacy.

We must now move forward, driven by what we’ve lost. But we know better days are ahead. I believe the future is beginning to turn bright again for the Cherokee Nation.