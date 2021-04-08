Letter: McGirt decision retraumatizes victims

Shaun Bosse was convicted of brutally killing a mother and her two children, but now gets a new trial because his victims were Chickasaw. He trapped one child in a closet and left her there as he set the house on fire.

In Rogers County, a judge dismissed almost 400 cases in March because of McGirt. KTUL reported bluntly that “hundreds of crime victims in Rogers County are learning they may never see justice.”

It’s estimated as many as 4,000 cases could be appealed under McGirt. And thedamage may not be confined to eastern Oklahoma, because four men are citing McGirt to have convictions overturned for crimes, including murder, committed in the traditional Kiowa, Comanche, and Apache (KCA) lands of Southwest Oklahoma.

For crime victims, McGirt is a nightmare.

Russell Neasbitt, a Chickasaw, was convicted of shooting Malina Villicana, who is Cherokee and Apache, through the back of her neck in 2012. Thanks to McGirt, he is again free.

“Now I’m standing here in fear right now wondering, ‘Is he going to come and get me? What am I going to do?’,” Villicana told KXII. “I’m scared I’m going to turn around and he’s going to be there. My civil rights have been violated.”