Letter: Let’s not wait until something is broken to fix it

So often, we hear that we shouldn’t try to fix something that isn’t broken. We then react vehemently when something is broken, asking what could have been done to prevent the harm. So where is the disconnect?
Most public sector services understandably invoke strong feelings: health care, education, criminal justice. Our brains are hardwired with intuition, experience and ideology about the way the world works or should work. In making policy decisions, we should no doubt take into account individual stories and lived experiences. However, we should give the same credence to objective data, even if it contradicts our worldview. The “right” decision most often appears at the intersection of emotional and rational thinking.
It’s human nature to want to stay in places of mental comfort. Social psychologist, Karl Weick, describes this phenomenon as Sensemaking. Simply put, we make sense of situations by coalescing around what we think we know – patterns, routines and memories from our lived experience. This mindset drives us to interpret new data in such a way that it takes us back to an acceptable sense of security. While a useful tool for processing new information and managing anxiety, this mindset can lead to complacency and stagnation. We cling to anecdotes instead of evidence. We cite to decades-old mistakes as reasons not to move forward, instead of learning from the past and adapting for the future.
It takes humility and a growth mindset to recognize that our preconceived notions about an issue might need updating. Change does not mean admitting defeat or abandoning a process, system or belief in its entirety. Rather, change, particularly innovative change, requires juxtaposing new insights with established ones at the operational and strategic level. Both large-scale reform and incremental change are necessary to creating a system that works.
Over time, I’ve heard many excuses standing in the way of improving government systems. We have to do better for the people we serve. Let’s not wait until something is broken to fix it. Our fellow Oklahomans depend on it.
Ellen Buettner is Chief of Staff for the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.