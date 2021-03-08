Letter: Let’s not wait until something is broken to fix it

So often, we hear that we shouldn’t try to fix something that isn’t broken. We then react vehemently when something is broken, asking what could have been done to prevent the harm. So where is the disconnect?

Most public sector services understandably invoke strong feelings: health care, education, criminal justice. Our brains are hardwired with intuition, experience and ideology about the way the world works or should work. In making policy decisions, we should no doubt take into account individual stories and lived experiences. However, we should give the same credence to objective data, even if it contradicts our worldview. The “right” decision most often appears at the intersection of emotional and rational thinking.