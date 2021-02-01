LETTER: Is Education the Primary Mission of Public Schools?

Darville’s article is meant to show just how essential schools have become, but it unknowingly highlights the issue with public “education” in the United States today: educating children is no longer a primary goal. Other services such as childcare, meals, and mental health counseling have taken its place. These services might need to be provided to some degree in some context, but it’s no surprise that with so many missions on their plate, the ostensible primary mission of schools has been crowded out. Schools simply don’t do education very well.

This quote from the article emphasizes the point: “If taking on the child care, food and the mental health challenges facing American children this fall were not enough, there is also, of course, the matter of making sure those children learn.” This comes three quarters of the way through an extensive article. The fact that the discussion about educating children is tacked onto the back end of the article, almost as an afterthought, shows just what has been prioritized in public education, and it’s not education. Whether you think those programs are good, bad, or you are indifferent to them, the fact remains that they should not overshadow education as the primary goal.

It is clear that schools no longer exist primarily to educate students. Parents who wish to see their children educated and prepared for the future should be pushing for alternatives to the traditional public schools, like charter schools. Quality teachers should do the same and demand the ability to start their own publicly-funded schools.

