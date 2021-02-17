Letter: How Jeff Bezos Thinks

As Bezos understands, without Pets.com there would have been no AWS. He explained: “We all know that if you swing for the fences, you're going to strike out a lot, but you're also going to hit some home runs. The difference between baseball and business, however, is that baseball has a truncated outcome distribution. When you swing, no matter how well you connect with the ball, the most runs you can get is four. In business, every once in a while, when you step up to the plate, you can score 1,000 runs.”