Letter: First week of session by Sen. Bill Coleman

He praised the legislature for our work on the FY’21 budget approved last session. With the historic pandemic, crafting a balanced budget was extremely difficult. While we were authorized to spend significantly more, we realized that the economy could change drastically as unemployment increased and businesses shut down, so we chose to approve a smaller and fiscally responsible $7.7 billion budget. I appreciate him acknowledging our hard work and extending an olive branch to us. As you’ll remember, he didn’t like our budget last year and vetoed it, which we in turn overrode. The tone of his address was completely different than in the past. The legislative and executive branches are equal branches under our constitution. One doesn’t rule over the other, and we must work together for the betterment of our great state. Coming from the private sector, this is an area that he has struggled with, but he’s learning that cooperation is always best in the long run.