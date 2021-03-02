Letter: Fighting for free speech for all Oklahomans

At the same time, the CEO of Paycom, a $22 billion Oklahoma City-based tech company, was advocating for a broader suspension of businesses services and increased use of government’s power.

We referenced that fact in an article and linked directly to a letter by Paycom’s CEO endorsing those actions. In response, Paycom filed a meritless lawsuit, attempting to silence and cancel OCPA’s free-speech advocacy for working families.

The lawsuit received much publicity, as news outlets noted Paycom’s allegations against OCPA.

Paycom’s lawsuit has been dismissed—with prejudice. In the court’s order dismissing the case, the judge found that Paycom’s claims against OCPA “relate to or are in response to the OCPA’s exercise of the right to free speech,” noted the “absence of any evidence” that Paycom suffered any specific loss of business as the result of OCPA’s reporting, and noted the “absence of any evidence of actual malice by OCPA.”

In fighting for our free-speech rights, OCPA is fighting for the free-speech rights of all Oklahomans. If we can be silenced by the filing of meritless lawsuits, so can anyone.