Letter: Electric vehicle revolution is coming

EV revolution coming

Recently, Tesla stock price hit an all-time high. Is this a problem for Oklahoma?

Yes, because it threatens the oil industry. Electric vehicle sales are increasing 50% every year, and will inevitably reduce demand for gasoline, leaving oil companies with stranded assets.

EV enthusiasts point out that the total cost of ownership for an EV is already significantly lower than for a gas car. To drive 12,000 miles you will pay $1,440 for gasoline (at $3/gal and 25mpg) or you can pay $125 for home charging electricity at today’s PSO rates (4mile/kWh).

Factor in lower maintenance costs (no oil or filter changes, fan belts, radiator and transmission flushes, etc.) and you can see why an EV pays off the initial price difference in a few years. These economies are why fleet managers and police departments are starting to look at replacing gas vehicles.

The price of EVs continues to drop as batteries get cheaper, driven by chemistry and manufacturing advances and new recycling processes.