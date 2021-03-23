 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Critical race theory’s harms widespread

Letter: Critical race theory’s harms widespread

{{featured_button_text}}

What do Pepé Le Pew and a high-school student in Las Vegas have in common? Both are targets of adherents of Marxist-derived “critical race theory” and its offshoots—and many Oklahomans could soon join them.

Pepé Le Pew drew attention when a New York Times columnist, soon joined by other critics, complained the cartoon skunk “normalizes” rape culture. That the female cat in the cartoons is always fearfully, frantically trying to escape Pepé’s embrace is proof, they say.

Yet anyone who has seen the cartoons knows that’s not what’s occurring. The cat is desperately trying to flee—first and foremost—because Pepé is a literal skunk. His foul odor can be physically viewed wafting through the air as a dark cloud. All who cross his path run fleeing, man and beast alike.

The joke is that a guy who thinks he is irresistible to women actively repels them. That’s not condoning rape. It’s making fun of boorish men. While the laws of that time may not have dealt with sexual harassment as forcefully as today’s statutes, Pepé Le Pew cartoons show such men were not viewed as role models in the past but were instead objects of ridicule.

How does this tie to a student in Las Vegas? Keep reading.

In that Nevada city, a student may not graduate high school because he declined to publicly declare himself both “privileged” and an “oppressor” as part of a required civics class. In that course, all students were supposed to identify their various “identities” and associated “privileges.” The youth declined. The students were then told any denial of having “malicious and unjust” and “wrong” beliefs based on one’s characteristics was itself unjust privilege “expressed as denial.”

Did I mention the youth is biracial? His mother, who is black, has sued, arguing the boy “and his mixed-race family belong to many of the groups characterized as ‘oppressive’ and ‘wrong’ by Defendants. The assignment of these derogatory labels based upon racial, sexual, gender and religious upbringing created a hostile environment …”

The above examples are the logical outcomes of “critical race theory” and its offshoots, which divide people into multiple groups of oppressed and oppressors, and demand that people be treated differently (and assumptions made) based on race, gender, income and other factors.

Logic is not part of the equation.

Sadly, critical theory is now taught in most Oklahoma colleges, including mandatory training at OU and OSU. Lawmakers should prohibit taxpayer funding for such training. And they should make it illegal to require such training as a condition of graduation.

At a minimum, critical theory results in idiocy, such as believing Pepé Le Pew cartoons are endorsements of male dominance. But at its worse, critical theory produces true oppression, as when zealots gleefully seek to destroy the life of a biracial child to prove their “antiracism” bone fides.

Jonathan Small serves as president of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (www.ocpathink.org).

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

 Used by permission OCPA

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Two new scams to watch out for

  • Updated

They never stop. Scammers are continually busy, and so must we be to stay one step ahead of them. Here are two more scams they're trying to fo…

Almost halfway there
Opinion

Almost halfway there

  • Updated

We’re into the 7th week of session and quickly approaching the halfway mark. This week, the nearly 420 House bills that were sent over to the …

Down to the wire…
Opinion

Down to the wire…

After spending long hours working all day and late into the evening, we successfully met the floor deadline for Senate bills. When it was all …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News