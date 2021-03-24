Letter: COVID-19 Illuminates Why Collective Bargaining with Government Employees Should Be Illegal

Despite objective evidence, school superintendents in several Oklahoma school districts have vowed to defy official guidance and force anyone who might have had contact with COVID-19 to stay away from school for ten days. Why the paranoia? Why act contrary to facts? If the primary concern, over all other considerations, is student safety, why run buses? Why have sports? Why have school at all?

There are a significant number of school teachers and other personnel who are horrified of contracting COVID, despite its fairly low morbidity rate. They’re union members. Unions have historically been about the business of getting the highest possible compensation for the least possible amount of work. While many teachers have found themselves doing even more work attempting to continue educating Oklahoma’s kids, union leaders apparently consider it a victory that their members are paid while rarely physically showing up at their place of employment.