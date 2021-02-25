Letter: Committee work complete

For the next two weeks, we’ll be on the Senate floor working through the nearly 600 bills that made it out of committee. Again, rules were suspended to give the Appropriations Committee one more week to finish their work given they had significantly more bills than other committees.

As I mentioned last time, the legislative process was stalled for three days by the historic winter storms, but we did our best to make up for lost time.

I’m pleased to say that 14 of my bills made it out committee. The Finance Committee passed a bill to better protect Oklahoma restaurants regarding reporting of alcohol gross tax on receipts. The issue was brought about after over 800 restaurant operators were sued by a law firm in Yukon that claimed they had been to more than 500 restaurants around the state with mixed beverage licenses. They said the taxing for alcohol was inconsistent.

According to the Tax Commission, there are three ways to tax – 1) separately, sales tax then mixed beverage tax on the sale, 2) add the mixed beverage tax on after the sales tax, or 3) charge taxes in the drink and back the tax out.

The Supreme Court threw the case out, but several operators had already settled, and some had spent as much as $250,000 to defend themselves.