Letter: Budget and deadlines

The Board of Equalization went ahead and met on Tuesday and certified the revenues for the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The legislature will have just over $9.6 billion to spend. This is $1.1 billion, or 14%, more than the $8.5 billion certified in December. However, the certification also includes around $1.7 billion in one-time funds, so it’s important we don’t depend too heavily on that money as it may not be available in FY’23. These one-time funds mostly include federal CARES money and carry-over money not appropriated in the current fiscal year. Not knowing what’s going to happen in the future with the energy sector, pandemic federal assistance and other factors, I think it’d be wise to put some of our state revenues into savings or simply not appropriate the full amount. We spent much less than we could have last session out of caution, and we now have the choice of giving that back to agencies this budget year or rolling it into the new budget. We must proceed cautiously and be mindful that we’ll only have $7.9 billion in reoccurring revenue.