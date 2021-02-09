Letter: An Immodest Proposal to Improve Term Limits

In 1990 Oklahomans voted to enact term limits. There must have been a reason: the vote was two-to-one. But three decades later, have term limits returned power to the people?
Not in my observation. Instead, term limits have transferred power from the people’s representatives to… everyone else. The Oklahoma Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold the opioid suit’s judicial legislation. An experienced legislature would regularly push back on the courts – as they did earlier this year regarding absentee ballot procedures. Unelected executive agencies also benefit from term limits. New legislators don’t understand the leverage they have in the appropriations process, and are often pushed around by career bureaucrats.
But by far the biggest beneficiaries of term limits has been the special interests’ hired guns: lobbyists. They are now the keepers of institutional memory. After a dozen years, no one is left in the legislature to remember why hard-won bills were worth the effort. Lobbyists can help fill in those gaps, but they have their own agenda, and it isn’t usually the same as what a legislator’s fiduciary duty would require.
With all these downsides, term limits must have some upside, right? Certainly. They prevent lifelong legislators. This means career politicians are few and far between, so everyone has to have a real job, adding to the legislature’s mix of backgrounds and experiences. They must also go back and actually live in the world they have created, without the privilege that comes with being a legislator.
Term limits also focus some senior members on doing the people’s work, rather than worrying about reelection. Final-term legislators can help kill boondoggles to individual districts without fear of electoral reprisal. But these benefits come at a cost, forcing popular and experienced members to leave office before they, or their constituents, would prefer. What if there was a way to get many of these benefits without all the costs?
Instead of limiting the total number of terms a legislative member can serve, what if it were illegal to run for state office while holding a state office? This would still ensure that members had to find work outside the legislature, and live in the world they create. It would reduce incumbency bias, since no one could run as an incumbent. It would reduce campaigning from the statehouse, since the public is likely to forget any boondoggles by the next election for which a past legislator could stand.
Restarting a cold engine takes more time and energy than restarting one that just shut down. Only the most energetic and committed candidates would run for a new term. Is this idea perfect? Undoubtedly not. But, to paraphrase James Madison, if angels were to govern men, no term limits would be necessary.
Mike Davis is Research Fellow at 1889 Institute. He can be reached at mdavis@1889institute.org. The opinions expressed in this blog are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the official position of 1889 Institute.