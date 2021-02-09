Letter: An Immodest Proposal to Improve Term Limits

In 1990 Oklahomans voted to enact term limits. There must have been a reason: the vote was two-to-one. But three decades later, have term limits returned power to the people?

Not in my observation. Instead, term limits have transferred power from the people’s representatives to… everyone else. The Oklahoma Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold the opioid suit’s judicial legislation. An experienced legislature would regularly push back on the courts – as they did earlier this year regarding absentee ballot procedures. Unelected executive agencies also benefit from term limits. New legislators don’t understand the leverage they have in the appropriations process, and are often pushed around by career bureaucrats.

But by far the biggest beneficiaries of term limits has been the special interests’ hired guns: lobbyists. They are now the keepers of institutional memory. After a dozen years, no one is left in the legislature to remember why hard-won bills were worth the effort. Lobbyists can help fill in those gaps, but they have their own agenda, and it isn’t usually the same as what a legislator’s fiduciary duty would require.