Let your voice be heard

October is going to be a busy month for the legislature as all the interim studies have to be wrapped up by the end of the month.

The Health and Human Services Committee is my only one that’s had any meetings so far.

We were updated on the hotline reporting for various state agencies and advocacy groups around the state. The purpose was to find out how agencies and groups might share information and services.

The other study focused on tribal health and Medicaid managed care. Speakers shared how the state can avoid leaving federal money on the table in managed care contracting.

We’ll have two or three more studies in this committee.

All the information about the studies can be found on the Senate website.

Besides having our regular standing committees, we also have others that the Pro Tem appoints us to. Like this year, there is one to look at changing any Senate, Joint or Caucus rules and I’m on it. Being that the upcoming session will be the 1st Session of the 58th Legislature, we’re starting with a new slate. We recently had our first meeting and will most likely meet again at least a few more times before the end of the year to see what, if any, rules we want to propose changes to.