Legislature working to regulate marijuana industry

Good thing we got a jump start on committee work this session because the winter weather really threw a wrench in our plans this week. For everyone’s safety, the Senate was closed Wednesday and Thursday, meaning we had to cancel five committee meetings, including Appropriations, which typically has some of the longest agendas. This coming week, we’ll have to work fast to get through the remaining bills in committee to meet the March 3 deadline.

I have a handful of bills I’m hopeful will get a hearing this last week and move on to the full Senate.

A major issue that has brought about numerous pieces of legislation is our ongoing work to regulate the medical marijuana industry and prevent illegal activities.

Last session, we passed legislation to improve enforcement, which has resulted in numerous busts and hundreds of grower licenses, both new or renewing, being rejected because of suspected ties to criminal activity and organizations. Oklahoma has become a haven for criminal activity, but this is about to change.