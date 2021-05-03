Legislative multitasking by Senator Bill Coleman

We’ve got nearly 400 new laws on the books, and the governor is considering more every day. If you’re interested in the major Senate bills being signed, be sure to sign up for updates at www.oksenate.gov. All of my bills I mentioned in last week’s article have been signed into law, bringing my total to eleven measures approved.

Two more made their way to the governor’s desk this week. SB 85 authorizes a multiple small brewery license holder to sell their beer at all their breweries regardless of which one it was produced in. If signed, it’ll go into effect Nov. 1.

The other bill that received final legislative approval was SB 456, which adds inmates convicted on counts relating to child abuse or neglect as well as inmates convicted of exploitation of a vulnerable adult to the list of persons deemed ineligible to be placed in the Electronic Monitoring Program. I’m glad this oversight in our state law is being addressed. These predators need to serve their full time and stay behind bars to better ensure the safety of their victims and protect others from being harmed.