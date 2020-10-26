Leaders in all fields raise alarm on McGirt decision

Numerous leaders in many fields are raising the alarm about the repercussions of the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which declared the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never disestablished.

Those critiques highlight why Oklahoma and tribal governments must agree to a uniform set of rules and regulations for all citizens, no matter where they live or their heritage. To do otherwise will not only produce chaos but also drive jobs and opportunity out of the state.

While McGirt dealt with only one tribe and one issue (criminal prosecution), it is expected to extend to five tribes with territories covering 40 percent of Oklahoma that are home to 1.8 million citizens, most of them non-Indian, and affect issues including taxes and regulation.

In a letter to the state’s congressional delegation, the Oklahoma Farm Bureau notes that, because of McGirt, non-tribal citizens potentially face new taxes if they own property in reservation territory. And businesses in affected areas, including farms and ranches, may face new tribal zoning or environmental regulations added on top of existing state and local ordinances.

Obviously, that would deter much economic activity, including in communities home to tribal governments’ headquarters.