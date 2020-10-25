Joshua Harris-Till: Joe Biden is the right choice for the next generation

For the next generation, I believe the only choice for president is Joe Biden.

This isn’t about politics; this isn’t about lifelong politicians; this isn’t even about a political party. This election is about common sense. We need a president who won’t try to downplay a pandemic that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans. We need a president who actually believes that climate change is real and that there is no such thing as clean coal. We need a president who hears that Russia is putting out bounties on our soldiers and takes immediate action. We need a president of the United States, not one who believes we should only focus on the states that voted for their party.

Look, the fact that Trump lies on camera and then turns around and says he never lied disqualifies him on Day One. Trump might have had good intentions when he ran, but since he’s gotten elected he has done nothing. No wall, no repeal and replace of “Obamacare.” The economy that he “built” he destroyed by not taking the pandemic seriously. Abortion is still legal. He infringed on the Second Amendment by making bump stocks illegal. Why anyone would let him lie to them for four more years, I will never understand.