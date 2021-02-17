Honoring our treaty: A nation as good as its word

The anti-Freedmen proponents of the legal challenge cling to a proposition that defies logic, is at odds with history and breaks our sacred promise. They say Freedmen can only achieve the “all rights of native Cherokees” by waging yet another political battle at the ballot box to remove anti-Freedmen language that supposedly remains in the Cherokee Nation Constitution. By their logic, Freedmen may have vindicated their treaty rights in the highest court of our nation and in federal court, but can only enjoy full citizenship by subjecting their hard-earned civil rights to another popular vote. By this logic, if the Freedmen should fail in this repeat political effort, they would then return to court, certainly win again, and then be again subjected to another round of pleading for their civil rights at the ballot box. The Treaty of 1866, which we must not break, imposes no such hurdle.