Honor our heroes every day

For the past seven years, I have had the privilege to attend all of the Veteran’s Day programs that Skiatook has to offer as the editor of the newspaper, a parent, the daughter of a veteran, the granddaughter of a veteran and now the wife of a veteran.

My grandfather served as a glider pilot in the Air Force during World War II. My father served in the Air Force in Vietnam. My husband served with the Naval Reserves in Iraq. I have great uncles that served in World War II that did not get to come home.

Each year as I attend the programs put on by Skiatook’s children, I get emotional knowing what these men and women have sacrificed for us. The choices they made were not the easy choices. They were the hard choices. They were the life and death choices. They were the heroic choices.

I also get emotional knowing what our teachers have poured into our students so they can have a better understanding of why our military men and women are heroes, why they deserve to be honored and celebrated, not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day.

If you have never attended these school programs, I highly recommend that you do even if you don’t have a child performing or you are not a veteran. I think you will find the respect and hope of the next generation will surprise you.