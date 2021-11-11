Honor our heroes every day

For the past seven years, I have had the privilege to attend all of the Veteran’s Day programs that Skiatook has to offer as the editor of the newspaper, a parent, the daughter of a veteran, the granddaughter of a veteran and now the wife of a veteran.
My grandfather served as a glider pilot in the Air Force during World War II. My father served in the Air Force in Vietnam. My husband served with the Naval Reserves in Iraq. I have great uncles that served in World War II that did not get to come home.
Each year as I attend the programs put on by Skiatook’s children, I get emotional knowing what these men and women have sacrificed for us. The choices they made were not the easy choices. They were the hard choices. They were the life and death choices. They were the heroic choices.
I also get emotional knowing what our teachers have poured into our students so they can have a better understanding of why our military men and women are heroes, why they deserve to be honored and celebrated, not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day.
If you have never attended these school programs, I highly recommend that you do even if you don’t have a child performing or you are not a veteran. I think you will find the respect and hope of the next generation will surprise you.
In addition to the children’s programs, Skiatook and Sperry show their support for our veterans in many different ways. The American Legion and VFW host a Veterans Day parade, the VFW Honor Guard honors our veterans with services at local cemeteries, and the Flags of Honor proudly fly at Osage Gardens Cemetery.
I’m proud to live in a community where we don’t honor Veterans one day a year. We honor these heroes every day. The American Legion and VFW offer services to veterans year round. This community truly appreciates and honors the sacrifices made by our friends, relatives, and strangers.
Veterans Day originated in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. The date of November 11 is significant because fighting between the Allied nations and Germany ceased on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day in the eleventh month in 1918.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower changed the name to Veterans Day. Not to be confused with Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all veterans – those who have served and are currently serving, along with those who have passed.
This year is a unique year in the lives of young veterans. This is the first year in 20 years that the United States has not been at war.
In this week’s edition, we have included a list of veterans. This list represents veterans from the Skiatook and Sperry areas. They have served in many different wars, branches, and capacities. Many are no longer with us. I encourage you to take a few moments to read over that list.
