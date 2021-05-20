Help With COVID Funeral Expenses

No one wants to think about it, but it's a fact of life. People are dying of COVID. They're leaving behind families that, in many cases, are already struggling with financial worries. Add in the cost of a funeral, and many will need help.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is stepping in with funding. Under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, FEMA is offering financial assistance for funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

FEMA has started an assistance phone line (844-684-6333) that's open Monday-Friday, 9am-9pm ET. Its representatives will help get applications completed. The call will take about 20 minutes, so they can get all the details right. Have all your information in front of you before you call.

Once you're given an application number, you'll need to send supporting documentation to FEMA, typically by fax or mail.

To learn more, go to the FEMA website: www.fema.gov. Scroll down the front page to the item dated April 12, 2021, Funeral Assistance FAQ.