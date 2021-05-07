Foster families in need for Cherokee youth

The saying “it takes a village to raise a child” takes on a special meaning for Cherokee kids. Making sure young Cherokees grow up safe, healthy and connected to their family, history and culture is a job for our whole tribe. We take this responsibility especially seriously because of the tragic history of efforts to separate Cherokees and other Native children from their family and tribe.

The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed by the U.S. Congress 43 years ago to help put an end to that dark era. ICWA is designed to protect Native children from being separated from their parents, extended families and communities by state child welfare and private adoption agencies. In many ways, it has been an exemplary law that has saved many Native children from becoming disconnected from their culture.

Yet today we still have to fight these battles for our Cherokee children. ICWA has been one of the most challenged pieces of legislation for Native American people. It is often misunderstood by non-Native courts. When that happens, it undermines our tribal sovereignty, but more importantly, it can be devastating to Native children and families. And it can sometimes frighten off potential foster or adoptive parents.