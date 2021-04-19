Floor work continues by Senator Bill Coleman

HB 2367 was a request from the Oklahoma City nonprofit, Pivot, which provides a variety of services for homeless youth including counseling, education, job assistance, food, and clothing. They also provide short- and long-term housing for these kids, which is what this bill addresses. They have constructed tiny homes on their property as a way to help youth learn how to be self-sufficient and learn life skills like paying rent and utilities. Being that the organization helps youth 5th grade and up, they’ve run into an issue with allowing those 16 and up to sign a contract for one of the tiny homes. HB 2367 changes law to help our homeless youth, 16 and 17, in unique situations like this be able to enter into contracts to obtain housing if they receive a certification of unaccompanied status from a youth services provider with DHS. The certification will verify that the child is homeless or a victim of domestic violence of abuse. Parents or guardians must be notified that the child is seeking unaccompanied child status, but the certification won’t discharge the parent or guardian of parental or legal authority. I’m excited about this measure and the assistance it will provide to Oklahoma’s youth who are homeless or being victimized.