Five Tribes issue statement on Governor Stitt canceling hunting and fishing compacts

The landmark compacts were the first state-tribal agreements of their kind in the country and captured millions of federal dollars for wildlife management. Over their lifetime, the Cherokee compact generated more than $32 million and the Choctaw compact accounted for $6 million. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation dedicates that funding for wildlife management planning and operations, law enforcement and conservation efforts, benefiting Natives and non-natives alike.

Although tribes have guaranteed hunting and fishing rights on their reservations under their treaties with the United States, the compacts allowed for a coordinated, intergovernmental system that provides hunting and fishing opportunities for tribal citizens while generating revenue and federal funding for wildlife management programs across the state.

“This decision is tremendously disappointing, not just for Cherokee citizens who are losing a program that Governor Stitt himself knew was a win-win, but for every Oklahoman who has benefited from these agreements and the future generations that would have benefited from federal funding to support wildlife management and conservation,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. “Unfortunately, this is consistent with what we’ve seen from the governor since the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision. Whenever there is an opportunity to cooperate with tribes – whether on keeping criminals off the streets or on hunting and fishing rights – the governor has instead sought to undermine collaboration and claim McGirt created chaos. I promise the citizens of the Cherokee Nation that I will continue to aggressively defend our treaty rights and sovereignty against these attacks.”