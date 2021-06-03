Fighting Back Against Rising Food Prices

his week I scored a grocery discount of $5.21, plus over $6 in free groceries by using the store coupons. Added to that was $12 in free items I took to the local food bank. All of this is because I signed up for another grocery store's customer loyalty card.

It took a few weeks, but eventually the store's computer figured out my favorite brands and items I routinely purchased, and turned those into discount coupons. It included free items to get me to sample different brands.

And then there's the food bank donation. It feels good, when you're only a short step from needing that service yourself, to be able to give to those who have even less. The free items offered by the grocery store coupons can help beef up the supplies they have at the food bank, and in some cases might even be treats for those who can't afford them. I thought about that when I grabbed the mega oversize candy bar offered with a free coupon: Somebody's kids might not have had sweets in a very long time.