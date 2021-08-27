Fall Update By Sen. Bill Coleman

We were so pleased to welcome Governor Stitt to Ponca City on Aug. 17. It was his second stop in his 2021 Top Ten Traveling Cabinet Tour, and local citizens got to visit with some of our state’s top leaders about issues important to our community as well as this part of the state. The group visited Ponca City High School where they met members of the cross country and football teams, and they also got to see the school concert hall. They toured the Phillips 66 refinery where they learned that this one refinery can produce a lifetime supply of gas for one person in just 11 minutes. Very impressive. The group also stopped by the beautiful Marland Mansion. While I wasn’t able to attend the tours, it was a pleasure getting to interview Governor Stitt on the phone.

I was pleased that Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was able to stop by the studio for a live interview. He talked about tourism, including the more than 100 new restrooms that have been added to our beautiful state parks. This has been an important addition that visitors have been requesting, so the Department of Tourism was so glad to be able to finally meet that need. He also discussed the importance of the Highway 60 Corridor for tourism, which passes through Ponca City, Pawhuska, and Bartlesville. The new corridor helps draw visitors to these beautiful communities and all the great things they have to offer. We also discussed the importance of the governor’s cabinet tour to help communities share their needs with state leaders, but also get to showcase and brag on their local businesses and economic successes.