Down to the wire…

We also unanimously passed legislation to deter surprise medical billing. Under the bill, a healthcare provider would be prohibited from reporting a healthcare debt to a credit bureau or pursue collection activities unless a good faith estimate of the cost of the procedure or care was presented before the service was provided. Medical debt contributes to more than half of bankruptcies. Patients have the right to know medical costs upfront before they agree to them.

We also voted to reinstate the sales tax exemption on vehicles and trailers.

Legislation was passed strengthening penalties for those who steal minors’ identities. This is a billion-dollar industry. Over one million American children fell victim in 2017, resulting in nearly $3 billion in losses and $540 million in out-of-pocket expenses for families. Identity theft is hard to recover from when you’re an adult, but it’s especially hard when children don’t realize what’s happened to them until they reach adulthood. Most victims are under the age of seven and the perpetrators are usually immediate family members. This will make child identity theft or fraud a felony punishable by either 2-10 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.