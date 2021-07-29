Column: Save Money With Phone Plans, Price Matching

PHONE PLANS -- If you want to save money on your cellphone plan or the cost of a new phone, there are a dozen or so providers that offer reduced-rate plans for seniors. Some offer a new phone, some will let you use your existing phone and many will let you keep your current phone number. Most offer unlimited talk and text, but prices will vary based on download speeds and data caps. Most also don't require a contract, but if part of the deal is to buy a new phone from them, you might run into a penalty if you cancel before the phone is paid for.

Call around to the phone service providers in your area and ask about senior plans. Be sure to look at their websites to check out the phones. You might need larger buttons or other special features. Better yet, if they have a store near you, go look at the phones in person. Don't let yourself be talked into a long contract that you don't want.