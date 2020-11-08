Chuck Hoskin Jr.: The tribes and the state can solve any problems created by the Supreme Court's McGirt rulings ... but only if we work together

I live on reservation land, governed by the Cherokee Nation and in observance of Cherokee Nation and federal laws. I also live in the state of Oklahoma and am proud of our tribe’s record of successful partnership with the state government over decades.

Unfortunately, Gov. Kevin Stitt now seems to believe those two facts are mutually exclusive.

Following this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma, tribes across the United States celebrated the long overdue recognition that our land remains our land, and that Congress never disestablished our reservations. As principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, I also recognize that the ruling has created important challenges for us to address — many criminal cases once prosecuted by Oklahoma no longer fall under their jurisdiction, and tribes are working swiftly to expand our legal systems’ capacity to ensure justice continues smoothly for our citizens and for everyone in Oklahoma.

This was certainly not the first or greatest challenge to face Indian Country, and I was confident in our ability to work with the state and the federal governments for cooperative solutions that do not infringe upon our sovereignty.