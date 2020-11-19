Chief Hoskin says, "We need a statewide mask mandate to save lives."

Since the COVID-19 pandemic first reached Cherokee Nation, our people have worked together to protect Cherokees. We have seen heroic actions and hard sacrifices by our health care workers, staff and volunteers who distributed food and economic assistance, and all those who gave up in-person social and family time to help keep us safe.

I am grateful for those sacrifices that have saved Cherokee lives and prevented even greater suffering, especially for our treasured elders. I have tried to support those efforts by following the best public health recommendations available. That is why I issued an executive order in May mandating masks at Cherokee Nation properties. I also made sure that, whenever possible, our employees could stay at home without losing a paycheck, and our Cherokee families and communities would be supported through this crisis.

Unfortunately, Cherokees cannot defeat this virus alone. The harsh reality is that COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever across our reservation, the state and the whole country. Cherokee Nation has 4,322 total cases and 35 deaths within our health system. Hospitals are reaching capacity at alarming rates, including at Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah. In addition, 89 Oklahomans, including some Cherokees whom I consider dear friends, tragically died due to complications from COVID-19 in the past week.