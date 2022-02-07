Chief Hoskin responds to Oklahoma governor's State of the State address

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. issued the following response to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's 2022 State of the State address.

“It’s time for the governor to move forward and work alongside our tribes. Tribal nations have been crucial to the successes in Oklahoma, contributing to jobs, economic growth, public safety, COVID response, health care and supporting education, communities, roads, and law enforcement.

The crimes that Governor Stitt mentioned in his speech are tragic. Any death is one too many, and we remain fully committed to doing all that we can to support victims and prosecute crime. But the way to resolve these matters is to bring everyone together -- tribes, state leaders, law enforcement, Congress, and local officials -- to develop real solutions, not to seek endless litigation that creates headlines but not much else.