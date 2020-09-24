Cherokee voters are critical voices in 2020 election

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cherokee Nation is committed to ensuring that all voting age Cherokees are registered to vote. Recently, we celebrated Cherokee Nation Voter Registration Day because we know how important it is for our citizens to have a voice in our democracy.

While 2020 has already been a strange and historic year, it will also be one of the most important election years in our lifetime. This is not just at the presidential level, but for state and local elections around the country. And that’s where you come in.

Native people, especially here in Oklahoma, can have a tremendous impact on state and local elections. If you look at our most recent gubernatorial election, that race was decided by about 144,000 votes. The total voting-eligible Native American population in Oklahoma is about 370,000 people, more than enough to be a decisive voting bloc in any statewide election.

Cherokee Nation is committed to ensuring our citizens know their voices matter in state and national government and providing them the tools necessary to participate in the electoral process. That’s why we created the Cherokee Vote project back in 2013 and have continually pushed voter registration to the Cherokee people.