Cherokee National Holiday goes online for 2020

This year’s Cherokee National Holiday will be unlike any other in our history. Since 1953 our capital city of Tahlequah has been the host to this annual homecoming and more than 100,000 visitors each Labor Day weekend. Because of the global COVID-19 pandemic, we have adapted the 2020 event to an online platform so that viewing its key elements can be enjoyed safely from the comforts of home. Although the 68th Cherokee National Holiday will be mostly virtual, it will still allow you to experience Cherokee Nation’s unique history and culture.

As a reminder, the Cherokee National Holiday celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, reestablishing the Cherokee Nation’s right to self-governance in Indian Territory, after the forced removal from traditional Cherokee homelands in the Southeast. We also celebrate the 1839 Act of Union that reunified separate parts of the Cherokee Nation under one government and Constitution. To this day, our Constitution guides our government and Cherokee Nation’s commitment to unity. With that in mind, 2020 is the perfect time to celebrate this year’s Holiday theme, “We the People of the Cherokee Nation: Celebrating Tribal Sovereignty.”