Cherokee Nation leads on making the federal government fulfill health care promises

During the STAC meeting, I spoke with federal leaders on many issues, including how to ensure that American Rescue Plan funds for public health are reaching tribal nations, how to give tribal governments access to the data we need to protect the health of our people, and how to improve our working relationships with federal health agencies.

In addition to my participation in the STAC, Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner has been a leader on the Center for Disease Control’s Tribal Advisory Committee (CDC TAC). He has served on this committee since 2017, previously served as co-chair, and last month was elected chair. Under Deputy Chief Warner’s leadership, the CDC TAC brings the perspectives of tribal leaders to the leaders and staff within this key federal agency. As we together battle the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration has become even more important.

The federal government has never fully met its trust responsibility to ensure that all citizens of tribal nations have quality health care. Indian Health Service is perpetually deeply underfunded.

And for many other federal programs, tribes are not given the equal access we should have as sovereign nations that are not subordinate to any state or local government.