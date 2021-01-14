Cherokee lands set aside as hunting, fishing and gathering reserves

Protecting these hunting and fishing reserves is a way to live out our values of responsible conservation of precious wildlands and natural resources. We can also introduce more citizens to Cherokee cultural traditions, including knowledge about and uses of wild medicinal plants. Deer, squirrel, rabbit, turkey, dove, quail, waterfowl and fish are abundant in the reserve lands, along with mushrooms, wild onions, wild berries, hickory nuts, wild greens and more.

Cherokee Nation’s Secretary of Natural Resources will oversee the reserve areas, and additional parcels of trust property are being considered for reserves in the future. We anticipate opening the reserves to Cherokee citizens for controlled hunts later this year. Down the road, some of this space could host teaching workshops for beginning hunters and fishermen. This spring, official regulations for the reserve areas and a map of all locations will be available from Cherokee Nation’s Natural Resources Department.

Our citizens regularly ask where they can go to hunt and fish. We believe these reserves will fill that void and allow Cherokee Nation-issued hunting and fishing licenses to be used in full. As good stewards of these lands, we will preserve an essential part of the Cherokee way of life for those who come after us.