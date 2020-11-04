Change of seasons, change of attitudes

One of the reasons I love this city so much is because of the people. I love how we have always helped each other out and been an example of what community should look like. But this year, I have seen the same divisiveness attack our city that has attacked the rest of the country.

Instead of working together, I see people choosing sides. I see name calling and insults. I have had more than enough thrown my way, including insults to my children.

One thing I love about the news is that it is also education. Staying connected with what is going on can only happen when there is someone there to gather all of the information, research what is true and false, and present the facts to the public. I don’t always like where the facts lead. I’m sure you don’t either. But sometimes, facing hard truths is exactly what is needed.

As we move into this last quarter of 2020, I hope that we as a city can pull back together and be the supportive, small town community that we always have been. I hope we can end the year as a whole and not divided. And I hope that we can come out the other side of this tragic year better than we were before.

