Change of seasons, change of attitudes

As we roll back our clock and move into a new season, I hope that we, as people, can move into a new season as well.
This has been a challenging year for all of us. It has been challenging to keep up with all of the news that has happened in 2020 and sludge through the numerous ugly comments found all over social media.
In fact, I took a social media break in March and only log in to complete work related tasks. It’s now November and I can’t say that I have missed it one bit.
While most people have found the pandemic has given them time to slow down, in the newsroom, we sped up. We have kept up with a frenetic pace for most of this year mostly due to COVID-19 and the general election.
The Skiatook Journal has written close to 150 articles covering the pandemic and keeping people up to date with weekly reports on the spread of COVID-19. We have kept people updated on closings and school changes. While some think that the numbers are padded and the entire pandemic is false, the Skiatook Journal has remained vigilant in focusing on public health concerns and refraining from making that public health concern a political concern.
While the pandemic will not be going away any time soon, with the end of the election season, it is my sincere hope that we can stop the politicizing of everything and truly focus on what matters.
One of the reasons I love this city so much is because of the people. I love how we have always helped each other out and been an example of what community should look like. But this year, I have seen the same divisiveness attack our city that has attacked the rest of the country.
Instead of working together, I see people choosing sides. I see name calling and insults. I have had more than enough thrown my way, including insults to my children.
One thing I love about the news is that it is also education. Staying connected with what is going on can only happen when there is someone there to gather all of the information, research what is true and false, and present the facts to the public. I don’t always like where the facts lead. I’m sure you don’t either. But sometimes, facing hard truths is exactly what is needed.
As we move into this last quarter of 2020, I hope that we as a city can pull back together and be the supportive, small town community that we always have been. I hope we can end the year as a whole and not divided. And I hope that we can come out the other side of this tragic year better than we were before.
