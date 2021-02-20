Cartoon: Protecting against COVID ... and cold (copy)
- Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On September 2, 2017, as our tribe’s Secretary of State, I stood on the stage at Cherokee Nation’s annual State of the Nation address. A Chero…
The COVID-19 global pandemic has been hard on us all, but Cherokee Nation did not sit back while the pandemic threatened our health and our ec…
- Updated
COVID hits seniors hard. Many of us have underlying medical conditions that make a diagnosis of COVID very risky in terms of recovery. But the…
Whether parents are truly getting their money’s worth when paying for a child’s college tuition is a growing question not just in other states…
How Jeff Bezos Thinks
- Updated
Opponents of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call to use private contractors to oversee managed care in Medicaid say the existing system works well and doe…
Our education model is puzzling when compared to other industries. But it’s been this way so long it’s difficult to imagine anything else. We …
- Updated
Like most of the world, Oklahoma has struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately, the state has not been alone in taking on this public …