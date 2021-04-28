Cartoon: Out of the woods
- John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
This week was busy as our days filled up with floor votes on Senate bills. I wanted to highlight a few pieces of legislation that I found inte…
- Updated
I have a new friend. When she bangs on my door, on a daily basis now, it’s clear that she wants to come in and visit. So, being a good neighbo…
- Updated
How many phone calls did you receive today? Of those, how many were scam calls? So far today I’ve received eight.
- Updated
We had a long deadline week and went late into the evening during a few of our sessions. Altogether this week we heard 187 measures in the Hou…