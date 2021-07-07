Cartoon: Help wanted, need not be human (copy)
- Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opinion: Why Canada Matters - America's neighbor to the North is good for the economy, good for Oklahoma
- Updated
For over 150 years, Canada has been more than just a great neighbour we are your best customer, closest security partner, and largest supplier…
- Updated
Business incentives are to state economic growth what baling wire and duct tape are to home repair. Both are less-than-ideal attempts to provi…
Protecting public health is one of the Legislature’s main responsibilities. This session, I was so pleased by not only the significant investm…
- Updated
“I went to the grocery store without a mask today.” So said my neighbor just back from shopping.
- Updated
At some point we need to start making notes. Maybe you’re not there yet. But that day might sneak up on you when you discover that you’ve forg…
- Updated
The Robin Hood legend has evolved over centuries. Some interpret Robin Hood as nothing more than a brigand using ill-gotten gains to buy the l…
- Updated
Oklahoma’s senate has called for a national federalism task force. The senators wisely recognize the dangers of the federal government’s ever-…