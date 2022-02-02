Cartoon: Health care heroes Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons Feb 2, 2022 24 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Opinion The Supreme Court has spoken (again); Let us move forward Updated Jan 31, 2022 For the second time in less than two years, the Supreme Court spoke clearly: The United States must keep its treaty promise to Cherokee Nation… Opinion OPINION: Putting parents in charge of education 17 hrs ago Today in Oklahoma, parents fall into two camps. One camp has the financial resources to move to another school district or independently pay f… Opinion Cartoon: COVID goes to school Jan 26, 2022 Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons Opinion Puzzles, Comics Jan 26, 2022 Opinion Session to do list Updated Jan 14, 2022 We’re racing to get everything in order for the Second Session of the 58th Legislature that begins on Monday, Feb. 7. Our focus right now is g… Opinion Cartoon: Hope for Democracy 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons