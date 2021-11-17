Cartoon: COVID shots for kids John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons Nov 17, 2021 25 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Opinion Opinion: Teacher shortage tied to incentives 20 hrs ago If people are paid for tenure—length of service—rather than quality, what do you think is most likely? Will that system attract quality worker… Opinion Honor our heroes every day Nov 11, 2021 For the past seven years, I have had the privilege to attend all of the Veteran’s Day programs that Skiatook has to offer as the editor of the… Opinion Puzzles, Comics Nov 10, 2021 Opinion Opinion: Protection and prosecution are priorities of new domestic violence initiative Updated Oct 29, 2021 Protecting women and children from violence within the Cherokee Nation Reservation is a deeply personal cause for First Lady January Hoskin an… Opinion Cartoon: Big Pharma Blocks Drug Reform Nov 10, 2021 John Cole, Cagle Cartoons