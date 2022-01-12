Cartoon: COVID burden Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Opinion New Year’s resolutions for policymakers Jan 10, 2022 With a new year comes new year’s resolutions. While the average citizen may focus on diet and exercise, state policymakers should emphasize gr… Opinion Puzzles, Comics Jan 5, 2022 Opinion Cartoon: Hope for Democracy 2022 Jan 5, 2022 Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons Opinion Preliminary revenue estimate Updated Jan 10, 2022 The state Board of Equalization (BOE) met Monday and approved the preliminary estimate of available funding for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins… Opinion What kills your motivation? It may be social media. Updated Jan 3, 2022 I took a huge break from social media over the past two years. I logged out of Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter in May 2020 and have been on a… Opinion Five Tribes issue statement on Governor Stitt canceling hunting and fishing compacts Updated Dec 17, 2021 Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has said he will not renew standing hunting and fishing compacts with tribal governments after they expire this …