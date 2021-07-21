Cartoon: Billionaires in space
- Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Before reparations can be given to Black Americans for past enslavement, every Native American tribal nation descendant from the Atlantic to Pacific oceans must be given reparations, says Skiatook resident Gary E. Morgan.
Opinion: Cabinet secretary visit highlights a milestone accomplishment for Cherokee Nation and Oklahoma
- Updated
Earlier this month, I was proud to host a member of the Presidential Cabinet and other top U.S. health care officials in the Cherokee Nation. …
- Updated
What would a grand jury know about charter school funding and administration policy? Earlier this month, a multi-county grand jury investigati…
Among the more than 600 bills signed into law this session, you’ll find that we passed numerous measures to modernize government services and …
- Updated
Do you suspect, or know, that somebody has been stealing from you? Maybe it’s items from your home? Or maybe it’s your money? Or perhaps you’r…
July 9 marks the one-year anniversary of the historic McGirt ruling by the United States Supreme Court. A year later, our efforts to protect t…
- Updated
A recent survey concluded that we seniors are ready to go back out into the world, to resume our former pre-COVID activities.
Opinion: Why Canada Matters - America's neighbor to the North is good for the economy, good for Oklahoma
- Updated
For over 150 years, Canada has been more than just a great neighbour we are your best customer, closest security partner, and largest supplier…
- Updated
Two-time Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld famously articulated a three-tiered framework of human knowledge. First, there are “known knowns…