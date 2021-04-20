Capitol Update from Rep. Sean Roberts

This week was busy as our days filled up with floor votes on Senate bills. I wanted to highlight a few pieces of legislation that I found interesting and important.

Senate Bill 246, which helps the residents of Osage County by easing the burden of air curtain incinerators in areas where they are unnecessary, passed on the floor by a vote of 75-18. A House amendment was attached to the bill in committee, so it will now make its way back to the Senate for a final vote before being eligible for signature by the Governor.

A bill I co-authored, Senate Bill 647 was approved by the House 93-0 and has moved to the Governor’s desk for consideration. SB 647, also known as Lily’s Law, would require birthing centers and other medical facilities to keep a written policy to allow for the family to direct the disposition of the remains of a child who was stillborn or miscarried. Current statute already requires hospitals to abide by this policy; however, many families choose to seek care at birthing centers or other medical facilities. SB647 would require these facilities to follow the same guidelines as hospitals.