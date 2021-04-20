Capitol Update from Rep. Sean Roberts

This week was busy as our days filled up with floor votes on Senate bills. I wanted to highlight a few pieces of legislation that I found interesting and important.
Senate Bill 246, which helps the residents of Osage County by easing the burden of air curtain incinerators in areas where they are unnecessary, passed on the floor by a vote of 75-18. A House amendment was attached to the bill in committee, so it will now make its way back to the Senate for a final vote before being eligible for signature by the Governor.
A bill I co-authored, Senate Bill 647 was approved by the House 93-0 and has moved to the Governor’s desk for consideration. SB 647, also known as Lily’s Law, would require birthing centers and other medical facilities to keep a written policy to allow for the family to direct the disposition of the remains of a child who was stillborn or miscarried. Current statute already requires hospitals to abide by this policy; however, many families choose to seek care at birthing centers or other medical facilities. SB647 would require these facilities to follow the same guidelines as hospitals.
HB 1674, which I co-authored in the House, passed the Senate this week by a vote of 38-10. Under HB 1674, any person who unlawfully obstructs the use of a public street, highway or road by approaching vehicles or endangering the safe movement of vehicles or pedestrians would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year the county jail and/or a fine ranging from $100 to $5,000. Additionally, they would be liable for all damages to person or property. The bill also provides that a driver who unintentionally causes injury or death while fleeing a riot would receive civil and criminal liability protection. The bill has been sent to the Governor for his consideration.
Finally, HB 1630, which amends various sections of the Oklahoma Self-Defense Act, passed the Senate 41-6. I co-authored this legislation in the House. The bill, among other things, removes the ability of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to examine medical or other records during a license renewal application.
That’s it for this week, but next week should continue to be busy as we have many important bills to hear. As we continue to discuss policy and consider legislation next week, I encourage my constituents in District 36 to contact my office with questions, comments or concerns at (405) 557-7322. You can view upcoming legislation on the House floor agenda on the Oklahoma House website. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the House of Representatives.